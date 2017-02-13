analysis

Kasolo: But someone has to explain. What was this today?

Abiriga: Odoi.

Ecweru: What do you mean Odoi?

Abiriga: He was in charge of manufacturing the chaos at State House.

Ababiku: It was embarrassing to see Kigongo treated with such disrespect.

Nsereko: Where is Odoi?

Bahati: Probably out somewhere looking for how best to describe how he turned down Opendi.

Opendi: SMH!

Banyenzaki: Odoi is a joke. Since he came to the party, nothing good happens. He can't even organise an election to name colours painted on the wall.

Ssekikubo: And why is this one here?

Ecweru: What do you mean?

Nsereko: Ecweru, what happened to you? Are you just going to keep asking cheap questions when we are demanding serious answers?

Ssekikubo: Banyenzaki was beaten in Parliament job and today he quit Eala race like a village coward. Why is he on this forum?

Bahati: Well, who is the admin here? Remove that man.

Banyenzaki: Look at these jokers. Instead of putting Odoi to task, you are turning your anger on me.

[Aciro has left the group]

Ecweru: Poor thing. Who is the admin here, Munyagwa still?

Khainza: How can it be Munyagwa? The FDC bully has no place on this forum of decorum. The last time I checked, Kivejinja was fronting his relative from Kamuli to be the sole admin.

Musumba: I'm here. How do I help you?

Kivejinja: Khainza, don't frame me for a tackle I never made.

Nsereko: Musumba, first remove Banyenzaki from this group and bring Odoi in to explain himself.

Musumba: Oh, why?

Nankabirwa: As admin, I overrule such calls. Let Banyenzaki stay and we discuss the issues with the seriousness it deserves.

Tinkasiimire: I hear seriousness, yet all you are doing is yapping about who should be here or not.

[Musumba has added Odoi]

Bahati: Odoi, we need explanations about the desecration of the highest office on the land. That was unacceptable.

Kasolo: But why was a party caucus at State House to begin with?

Odoi: This is just hocus pocus. How did I cause the chaos? I won't subject myself to this kind of nonsense. I am Odoi, do you know that?

Otafiire: That is the problem with bald men. They think they have entitlement to being rude, they think the bald pate means being big-headed. If I had my way, I would...

[Odoi has left the group]

Banyenzaki: Where is he going? How did such a person become out EC chief?

Mbogo: Well, even Kiggundu was a whole national EC chief.

[Ruth Nankabirwa has added Odoi to the group]

Odoi: I'm warning you people, stop behaving like babies. I am not a feeding bottle to sustain help in your humpty-dumpty talks here.

Banyenzaki: Just man up and respond.

Nsereko: Admin, first kick out Banyenzaki.

Karooro: What is with you and Banyenzaki? Focus on issues, man.

Bahati: The funny admin is waiting for Kivejinja to give the orders and he will respond.

[Musumba has removed Banyenzaki from the group]

Musumba: Happy now?

Nsereko: Now, just make sure Odoi doesn't run off again. Leo kivumbi!

Kania: The whole noise will reduce once Odoi submits and kowtows in our pooh by adding a slot for women.

Odoi: That is out of question. Those who want a job so much can go and photocopy documents at URA. I hear they pay well.

Nsereko: Ah! That job, Capt Babu could do well in that. The man has suffered.

Martial: But what is wrong with Babu? He wanted to replace his wife at Eala?

[Babu has left the group]

Ssekikubo: Wow! You mean he was on this group? How come?

[Dombo has left the group]

Nsereko: What is not going on here?

Nankabirwa: They were added as they campaigned for Eala because we are their voters.

Ecweru: Well, someone share Akol's contacts with Capt Babu, he might need it to inquire about the photocopier thing.

Amoru: Is that URA photocopier talk real or some exaggeration of the tabloids?

Ayepa: You should be asking what cannot happen in this country.

Kivejinja: Perhaps the photocopier guy has a PhD in Masters of Bachelors of advanced degree... I mean, it doesn't make sense whichever way you look at it.

Obua: Or maybe the guy was using radiology and endoscopy machines all night...

Abiriga: You guys are letting Odoi off the hook by discussing what is not relevant at the moment.

Ecweru: Just let the man be, he still has Opendi to settle with.

Odoi: Careful, careful. I am Odoi, I don't take kindly to such jokes. Why don't you go help the President write his will?

Nsereko: Reminds me of that. Ecweru, were you misquoted?

Anite: What did he do?

Kania: That Ugandans shouldn't push the President away because he is still writing his will.

Khainza: What did you guys expect from a former rebel who was tamed? He has to keep kowtowing something... what did Mbidde say?

Ecweru: You people, focus on Odoi. Ecweru here is just an aging man nearing his retirement.

Emoru: So what happens tomorrow? A fresh round of voting?

Nsereko: Probably. This arrogant man Odoi has to be the one to respond to your query but he will probably tell you how he went to school and such lobotomo... whatever Mbidde says.

Odoi: I am not arrogant, just that I can't put up with childish antics such as what you are saying, Nsereko. Just remember to turn up again tomorrow and no lies and money at the polls as the President said.

Anite: What did the President say?

Macho: Hahahaha!

Tinkasiimire: Hahahaha, funny!

Mbeiza: Lol!

Anite: What is funny? Will someone answer me?

Tumwebaze: He warned against bringing lies and money to polls because it contravenes the principle of democracy that he has fought and continues to fight for.

Bintu: Of course, he was misquoted.

Nsereko: I pray so. I really do.