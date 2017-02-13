13 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo Rock Mutare

By Tawanda Marwizi

Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo staged an exciting show in Mutare over the weekend. Despite going on stage later than scheduled, Muridzo who opened the show mesmerised fans with songs from his first and second albums. He sampled "Tichambotenderera" from his upcoming album giving fun-loving people a refreshing night. Some fans who did not get into the venue cheered the musician from outside.

Later on his mentor, Jah Prayzah, came on stage and thrilled hundreds who had turned up for the show. Revellers were singing along the musician's old hits that include "Kumbumura Mhute", "Tsviriyo" "Mbembe" and Muridzo joined him on the hit song "Watora Mari".

Both camps insisted that they believe in their movement and would take it forward. Jah Prayzah's manager Keen Mushapaidze said people will understand their concept.

"People will understand the concept as we go. We will not do much talking, but the work will do that for us," he said. Mushapaidze said they would not stop their military crusade as they have lined up several shows across the country

On Friday they will be performing at Pamuzinda Ice & Fire and will take their acts to Gweru and Marondera. Muridzo said he was happy to be part of the Military Touch Movement and would take it to another level. "We will take it to another level and a lot of things are coming up now," he said.

