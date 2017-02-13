Malawi: Gemini Major Eyes Bingu Stadium for 'Home Coming' Concert

Following the news that Lake of Stars (LOS) won't be taking place this year, comes a sigh of relief to music revellers in Malawi.Family Tree artist/producer Gemini Major over the weekend took to his Facebook page to disclose plans to host a mega event at the newly opened multi-million Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe.

Dubbed "#HomeComing", the South African based artist is aiming to fill up the 60, 000 capacity stadium.

"Malawi, I heard there's no lake of stars this year ?..Can we do Bingu Stadium ? 60,000 ..Bringing you all your favorite South African artists!!..Y'all got me ? #HomeComing," the ragga ragga hit maker posted on Facebook.

Apart from label mates, Cassper Nyovest and Nadia Nakai, Gemini Major is also linked to AKA, Nasty C, Riky Rik, Major League DJs and many others.

Accompanied by Nadia Nakai, Gemini Major headlined the 2016 UMP festival which took place at BAT ground in Blantyre.

Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai and AKA have also performed in Malawi.

Meanwhile, Gemini Major has been nominated for Best collabo at Metro FM Music awards.

The announcement was made via Twitter on Saturday, 11 Feb. He is up against Miss Pru, Bucie, DJ Speedsta and Kwesta.