Uganda: Shs24 Billion Lies Idle as Poverty Bites Acholi Women

Gulu — About Shs24 billion, which is part of the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship fund meant to transform lives of the vulnerable women, has not been used in Acholi sub-region, a year after the fund was launched.

There were counter accusations among Gulu District leaders as State Minister for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, tasked the leadership to explain why they have failed to identify women groups to benefit from the fund.

In February last year, Prime Minister Rugunda launched the Shs43 billion Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Fund.

The five-year-government programme targets women with disabilities, women with HIV/Aids and women in hard-to-reach areas.

Each of the eight districts in Acholi sub-region is meant to receive a total of Shs2.480 billion to be distributed to the women groups, ranging from the age of 18 to 65 and every group should have between 10 and 15 members.

But in Gulu District, four months after the regional orientation of the leaders in Acholi sub-region, the local leadership is yet to sensitise communities and identify a group.

Meeting

In a heated meeting called by Ms Mutuuzo at Gulu Council Hall last Thursday, leaders were tasked to explain why they have not identified beneficiaries.

CAO faulted

However, Gulu District chairperson Martin Ojara Mapendizi accused the chief administrative officer, Ms Dorothy Ajwang of being behind the delays in identifying the women groups.

"She has failed to conduct the supervisory work. The community development officers cannot do much, their hands are tied. They have no finances to reach out to the communities," Mr Mapenduzi said.

"The money that was sent to facilitate the community Development officers and sub-county chiefs is still lying idle on the accounts of the district since the CAO is never at her duty station."

Minister Mutuuza called for immediate investigations into the CAO's conducts, arguing that she should not be a stumbling block to the programme that is aimed at improving the lives of the women.

Ms Ajwang was not available to defend herself since she was reportedly on leave and her known phones were switched off.

Issues at hand

Fund. Uganda Women Entrepreneurship government fund meant to transform lives of the vulnerable women.

Target. The five-year-project is targeting women with disabilities, women with HIV/Aids and women in hard-to-reach areas.

Support. Each of the eight districts in Acholi sub-region is meant to receive a total of Shs2.480b to be distributed to the women groups, ranging from the age of 18 to 65 with membership of between 10 and 15 people.