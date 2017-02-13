Uganda: Youth Face Arrest Over Youth Livelihood Programme Funds

Mpigi — Community development officers in Mpigi District have resolved to arrest all youth who have failed to repay funds under the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP).

The decision was reached after the office of the Chief Administrative Officer received a letter from Mr Pius Bigirimana, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

"Management has taken an administrative decision to the effect that any district or municipality, whose repayment rate for the YLP revolving funds falls below 50 per cent of the amount due, will not receive further funding," Mr Bigirimana's letter of January 27 reads in part.

"In line with the above decision, I am writing to inform you that following your persistent failure to supervise, monitor and mobilise repayments for the revolving funds advanced to the youth in your district, disbursement of project funds under YLP to your district is suspended forthwith, until you meet the minimum requirements on repayment... ." the letter adds.

Most of the youth who have failed to refund the money, according to Ms Margaret Namusoke Elasu, the Mpigi District senior community development officer, are in the seven sub-counties of Mpigi Town Council, Muduuma, Nkozi, Kamengo, Kiringente, Kituntu and Buwama.

Debt

According to a revolving fund repayment schedule as at January 20, only Shs18.8 million out of the Shs354.3 million disbursed to 43 youth groups has been recovered by district authorities.

Ms Elasu, who also doubles as the YLP focal person, blames the low recovery of the funds on politics. "The funds came in a period of presidential campaigns. Many beneficiaries thought it was 'entandikwa' and others mistook it as community development driven funds despite our intensive sensitisation." she said in an interview yesterday

Misuse

Mr Swaibu Lubega Wagwa, the Mpigi Resident District Commissioner said many youth have failed to refund the money because they diverted it to organising weddings and purchasing home appliances while others used it to process documents to go and work overseas.

Similar complaints of delayed reimbursement have been reported in Masaka, Kalungu, Bukomansimbi and Lyantonde. Youth leaders like in Kalungu have already been arrested.