Uganda: Govt Deploys UPDF, Police in Rakai Forest

Rakai — Government has deployed a combined force of UPDF soldiers and police in Malabigambo Central Forest Reserve in Kyebe Sub-county, Rakai District, to fight illegal logging.

This follows reports that National Forestry Authority (NFA) supervisors in the district have been colluding with police officers to clear truck-loads of illegal timber, with some crossing to neighbouring Tanzania through the porous border points.

Brig Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesperson confirmed the deployment at the weekend, saying the officers will carry out regular foot patrols around and within the forest to ensure that no more illegal logging takes place.

"We have found it imperative to deploy in that forest (Malabigambo) like we have done in other forests to save what is left of our forests," he said by telephone. He, however, declined to reveal how many soldiers were deployed.

Both the army and environment police have already deployed in other central forests where illegal logging and encroachment has been high. Such forests include Kagombe, Bugoma and Zoka forest reserves in Kibaale, Hoima and Adjumani districts respectively.

Last week, Lt Col Allan Kyangungu, the commander National Vital Assets & Strategic Installations Unit met Rakai District leaders and urged them to cooperate with the army and police to ensure that all other forests and wetlands in the district are free of encroachers.

During the meeting which was also attended by National Forestry Authority executive director Michael Mugisa, the leaders formed a joint taskforce chaired by the district chairperson, Mr Charles Mubiru, to mobilise and sensitise residents about sustainable use, management and protection of the environment.

The deployment comes a few months after Environment minister Sam Cheptoris inspected the forest on President Museveni's orders to assess the extent of its destruction.

While meeting victims of the September 10 earthquake which shook parts of Rakai District last year, residents complained to Mr Museveni that the forest reserve was being cut down and NFA officials and police were doing nothing to address the problem.

Mr Hashim Kasinga, the district police commander, said: "...I want to tell you that it is not going to be business as usual. If any of our officers has been in any way aiding people who destroy our forests, let him reform now or face the law."

Mr Mugisa said no timber dealer is licensed to cut trees in all central forest reserves and wondered why individuals continue to claim that they possess valid licenses allowing them to cut timber. " We suspended cutting of trees in all forest reserves under our mandate and whoever is doing it does so at his or her own risk," he said.