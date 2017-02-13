13 February 2017

Africa Magic (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: CoCoIce Didn't Manage to Break the Ice

CoCoIce took a bow from Big Brother Naija leaving sour feelings and a degree of indifference among her ex-Housemates as evidenced by their restraint in displaying the same amount of emotion as they had shown other Nominees.

Equal to herself, CoCoIce bottled her feelings and welcomed Host Ebuka’s call without batting an eyelid.

By her own admission, she had not managed to connect with the others, which her much decried short-lived reign as Igwe did not help.

In her final Diary Session, CoCoIce seemed to have clearly forecast her own Eviction and said the previous day Truth and Dare experience was a good farewell.

