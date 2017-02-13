Nigeria: Two New Fake Housemates in One Night

Biggie has decided that in lieu of the Housemates getting lackadaisical in their game plans, two new Housemates will be put into the House to spruce up the game and light a fire under the other Housemates proverbial derriere.

Enter Jon. a 25year old former reality tv show star with a penchant for mischief and he hasn't wasted time in singling out Bally for his mischievious moves. Interesting times ahead as Jon knows he isn't playing for any votes or the prize money, but put into the House to stir up some dust. There was a mixed bag of emotions and reactions from the other Housemates as they welcomed him into the House.

The next fake Housemate introduced into the Big Brother Naija House was Ese, a former beauty queen who confessed to Ebuka that she loves to cause trouble, and that there is no guy who meets her requirements in a man. In a passing note, she also quibbed that she has her sights set on Uriel as she felt uriel had gotten comfortable and complacent in the Big Brother Naija House.

Ese and Jon both recieved mixed reactions from the Housemates who weren't too sure how to react to them,but one thing for sure is that the Gobbe is real and wahala don start.