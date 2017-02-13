13 February 2017

Africa Magic (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Two New Fake Housemates in One Night

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Magic
CoCo-Ice.

Biggie has decided that in lieu of the Housemates getting lackadaisical in their game plans, two new Housemates will be put into the House to spruce up the game and light a fire under the other Housemates proverbial derriere.

Enter Jon. a 25year old former reality tv show star with a penchant for mischief and he hasn't wasted time in singling out Bally for his mischievious moves. Interesting times ahead as Jon knows he isn't playing for any votes or the prize money, but put into the House to stir up some dust. There was a mixed bag of emotions and reactions from the other Housemates as they welcomed him into the House.

The next fake Housemate introduced into the Big Brother Naija House was Ese, a former beauty queen who confessed to Ebuka that she loves to cause trouble, and that there is no guy who meets her requirements in a man. In a passing note, she also quibbed that she has her sights set on Uriel as she felt uriel had gotten comfortable and complacent in the Big Brother Naija House.

Ese and Jon both recieved mixed reactions from the Housemates who weren't too sure how to react to them,but one thing for sure is that the Gobbe is real and wahala don start.

More on This

#BBNaija - Boobs Baring Cocoice Evicted

Big Brother Naija housemate, CocoIce who bared her boobs for a fellow house mate, Bassey, to suck on in a "Truth and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Africa Magic. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.