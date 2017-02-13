Nigeria: Shocked Faces and Some Water Works

13 February 2017

CoCo-Ice.

The Housemates' faces was a mirade of mixed emotions as Ebuka read out the names of the Housemates who were not only up for possible Evictions tonight, but might also be leaving the House.

Bisola was relieved as she was told she was saved, but not the same could be said for Gifty as Ebuka announced that she was to leave the Big Brother House. The emotions started overflowing as the Housemates gathered around her to hug her for what may possibly be the last time, with Tboss openly breaking into tears.

CoCoIce was the next Housemate asked to leave the Big Brother House, and her stoic face seemed to reveal a hidden notion that she expected it.

Bassey and Debie-Rise were the last two Housemates left standing, and the relief was evident in Bassey as he collapsed to the floor in a heap of joy after being told he was saved from Eviction today; but that joy was shortlived as Ebuka announced in his next sentence that Debie-Rise was to leave the House. A loud yell of "NO!" escaped Bassey's mouth as he broke into tears and wrapped her in a deep embrace.

With the final eviction of CoCoIce from the Big brother House, and the introduction of the new Housemates, e be like say we go dey see proper Gobbe from today.

