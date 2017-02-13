Uganda: 50 Schools Closed Over Standards, Registration

Kasese/Kakumiro — More than 50 schools in Kasese, Kagadi, Kakumiro and Kibaale districts have been closed over lack of required operational standards.

In Kasese District, the municipal education department closed 37 primary and secondary schools that don't meet the required standards.

These include six secondary schools, 30 primary schools and one tertiary institution.

According to education officials in the district, the closed schools were not licensed by the Education ministry, majority of the schools had dilapidated facilities and unqualified teachers.

Affected schools

Some of the affected schools include Celark Vocational SS, Ebenezer Valley Primary School, Rwenzori Valley, Kasese Junior, Graham and Young Stars.

The Kasese Municipality education officer, Mr Lawrence Turuganya, told Daily Monitor last Friday that this was done in order improve the academic standards in the municipality.

"Kasese municipal authorities have also decided to put a ban on licensing new primary schools as a move to consolidate academic standards in the already existing schools," Mr Turuganya said.

Mr Turuganya said the authorities can only allow licensing of new secondary and tertiary institutions that meet the ministry requirements.

However, Mr Edson Baguma, the proprietor of Eden Nursery and Primary School in Kasese Town said the council has no authority to halt opening of new schools for as long as they meet the required standards.

Kagadi

In Kagadi District, Mr Gerald Tukamuhebwa, the inspector of schools in charge of Buyaga West together with the Kagadi District education officer, mounted an operation last week in which 12 schools were closed.

The closed schools include Nyaisamba Parents Kiryanga, Brain Trust Kikonda, Step by Step, Kiryanga, Bright Star Kiseegu Kiryanga and Kyamajegere Nursery and Primary School.

Mr Tukamuhebwa told Daily Monitor last Friday that the affected schools failed to heed to several warnings from district authorities and the Education and Sports ministry on registration.

In Kakumiro District, the inspector of schools, Ms Mary Kyofuna, last week closed Mirian Nursery and Primary School in Kasambya Sub-county.

Kibaale

In Kibaale District, 10 private primary schools have been closed for allegedly falling to meet minimum operational standards.

The district inspector of schools, Mr Francis Kyamanywa, said the schools were closed during an operation that started last week with the aim of implementing the directives of the Education ministry on licensing, registration and operational standards.

He warned parents against taking their children to the closed schools.

In a January 16 circular signed by Mr Alex Kakooza, the permanent secretary of the Education ministry, which Daily Monitor has seen, all district education officers and school inspectors were directed to ensure that all unregistered and unlicensed private schools do not operate in the 2017 school calendar.

Private schools are now required to display their licenses or certificates of registration at the headteacher's office for parents and other stakeholders to confirm the school's status.

However most of private schools have defied this directive.