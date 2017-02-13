12 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: APC Wins Plateau By-Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday declared Jackson Nimmwang, APC candidate, the winner of Saturday's Langtang South State Constituency by-election in Plateau.

The INEC Returning Officer, Tor Iorapuu, declared in Mabodi, that Mr. Nimmwang polled 3,688 votes to beat his counterpart form Mega Progressives Peoples Party, MPPP, Rinsmicit Emmanuel, who scored only 83 votes.

Mr. Iorapuu said the turn out at the election was very low as only 13 per cent of the 48,615 registered voters participated in the election held in 68 polling units.

He, however, described the election as "very free and fair".

He said only 6,571 of the 6,631 accredited voters voted during the election.

The by-election was sequel to a Federal High Court judgement which invalidated the victory of Vincent Bulus, the PDP candidate in the April 14, 2015 elections after it was proved that he was an ex-convict.

Only APC and MPPP vied for the seat since the PDP and its candidate were disqualified.

A total of 400 trained ad-hoc staff, drawn from NYSC and tertiary institutions , conducted the election, supervised by the FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Jacob Jatau.

Commenting on the outcome, Nicholas Vongsing, Management Chairman, Lantang South Local Government, expressed happiness that the election went on peacefully and devoid of any rancour in the council.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Maradona, Messi, Kanu to Play Anti-Terrorism Match in Nigeria

Argentina football legends, Diego Amando Maradona and Lionel Messi are among a host of former and active football stars… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.