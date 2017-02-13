Uganda: Money, Politics Tear Apart Diaspora Associations

A $100,000 (Shs350m) government annual contribution towards the activities of the Ugandan North America Association (UNAA) has sparked debate among diaspora associations on the rational and relevance of the money.

The debate raging on between UNAA and UNAA Causes groups is whether investing in the Ugandans in the diaspora won't be throwing away money.

The NRM government has been increasingly seeking to achieve tighter bonds with the citizens abroad. But UNAA, UNAA Causes - also located in the United States - and the Uganda Convention-UK accuse the government of spending money on "useless" issues rather than investing it back home.

A statement by UNAA Causes chairperson James Serumaga dated February 6 says the $100,000 given to them per calendar year would best be spent on providing better services to Ugandans back home.

"Ugandan Diaspora based organisations should seriously consider the plight of our relatives and friends based in Uganda before accepting government funding, taking away from the less privileged to subsidise a vacation for those in North America cannot be defended," the statement reads in part.

Mr David K. Mafabi, President Museveni's private secretary, confirms that government has been funding activities of UNAA but could not delve into the details.

In January, UNAA chairman Monday Atigo is said to have received a government contribution to their 2017 convention in Miami but when contacted, Mr Atigo refuted the reports. He, however, confirmed that the government has been financing the association.

Background

Reports accessed by Sunday Monitor indicate that government has for close to 10 years been supporting UNAA. At least $50,000 (Shs175m) goes towards UNAA activities and the other $50,000 is distributed among registered Ugandan communities and regional organisations in North America such as Twegaite International, Bamasaba and the Lango Association.

"The known communities that are beneficiaries include Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco," Mr Atigo said.

During a UNAA convention, members are required to pay about $100 (Shs350,000) for the convention while exhibitors pay up to $500 (Shs175,0000) depending on class. But their rivals UNAA Causes require that if UNAA is collecting money for their different convention activities that don't concern the government of Uganda, there is no need for government financing.

"If the UNAA aim is to facilitate the growth and development back home, why would they take this money? They actually should be the ones investing in the welfare of fellow Ugandans," Mr Serumaga said.

However, Mr Atigo dismisses claims by their rivals as hypocrisy, adding that leaders of the rival group did not bother to stop the funding before the break away.

"The government of Uganda has been a great supporter of UNAA for more than 10 years, even when those in UNAA Causes were still leaders in UNAA. Ironically, the government sponsorship is now evil when they are no longer UNAA leaders" he says.

In 2014, five members of the UNAA Board of Trustees; Dr Sarah Matovu (Georgia), Dr Opiyo Oloya (Ontario), Mr James Serumaga (Boston, Massachusetts), Mr Alexander Zabasajja (New Jersey) and Dr Muniini K. Mulera (Ontario) resigned over accountability and transparency issues.

By 2014, the government's contribution to UNAA stood at $20,000 (Shs70,000,000) but after a negotiation with President Museveni at a conference in San Diego the same year, UNAA members were able to convince him to increase the funding to $100,000 (Shs350 million).

Previously, the board chaired by Dr Muniini K. Mulera had decried the lack of accountability, and abuse and misuse of the funds.

Now one of the former board members, Mr Serumaga, who has been heading the rival UNAA Causes since last December says he was attracted to UNAA Causes because of their innovations and philosophy.

"We shall keep raising funds and support our country through all our different activities because UNAA Causes exists to promote great values and that's why our governing bylaws don't allow us to accept any funding from government," said Mr Serumaga.

However, Mr Atigo says their rivals should not chest thump over the support they claim to render to Ugandans back home since UNAA is doing the same.

"I believe you have seen medical equipment being distributed to Kamuli, Kalangala and Kalungu as recently as last week by the Speaker of Parliament," he said.

A member from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who asked not to be named says; "I am familiar with the UNAA and UNAA Causes situation, they were the same group when the government started funding and there were no requests to stop the funding, why now?"