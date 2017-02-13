Simiyu — Various government institutions have teamed up to execute a 250bn/- pharmaceutical industry in Simiyu region, with prospects of saving billions of public funds in importation of medicines.

Regional Commissioner Anthon Mtaka, speaking here yesterday ahead of the region's business forum, told the 'Daily News' that the multibillion project is scheduled to take off this year.

Execution of the project comes as a great relief to the government, which through the Medical Store Department (MSD), spends over 48bn/- annually in importation of drugs and other pharmaceutical products. The agency sources about 80 per cent of its supplies from abroad.

The planned pharmaceutical factory is expected to offer reliable market to cotton growers in Simiyu region, which leads in cotton production in the country, with 150,000 tonnes of seed cotton, annually. Upon completion, the factory will produce pads for women, pampers for children, drips and other medical products that use cotton as raw materials.

Simiyu region has been proved suitable for investment in cotton ginning, spinning and textile industries. RC Mtaka confirmed yesterday that his office has already offered land for the construction of the ambitious pharmaceutical factory.

Other partners in the grand project include the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Tanzania Investment Bank (TIB) and Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (TIRDO).