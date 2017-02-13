Zimbabwe: What Celebs Will Do On Valentine's

It is that time of the year again and love is in the air.

February 14, is around the corner and many are anxiously awaiting Valentine's Day.

This is the most colourful month of the year when everything is coloured in red and flowers are all over.

It is the time couples get to display their love to one another, exchange gifts, get dressed up and go out.

From Jay Z giving Beyoncé a $24 000 platinum cellphone to Katy Perry surprising her man Russell Brand with a $341 000 Brooklands car for Valentine's Day, celebrities around the world take time to spoil their loved ones on the day.

We decided to catchup with some of our local celebrities and ask them what they will be up to this Valentine's Day.

While it seems to be a very busy week for a lot of our celebrities that will be performing for lovebirds at dinners organised at different venues, some will be taking a day off to spend time with their families and loved ones.

Some are being discreet about their plans for the day while some are laying it all out in the open.

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah said he will be spending the day with his wife although he could not go deep into the details.

"Yes, I will be spending the day with my wife, but I cannot disclose all the details" said Jah Prayzah.

Founding manager of 2 Kings Entertainment, Dee Nosh said he will be chilling with his sweetheart on Valentine's Day and treat her with an outing.

"I will spend the day with my woman. We will go out for dinner and just enjoy ourselves," said Dee Nosh.

Raising the romantic flag high are two musical ladies, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave and Diana Samkange who believe that everyday should be Valentine rather than having only one day a year to spoil each other.

"For me and my spouse it is usually work day. We find joy in working and meeting goals. Every day is Valentine's Day for me and my partner," said Samkange.

She also said this will be the day to perform for lovebirds.

"Annually, Valentine's Day for me is all about performing for couples. I will be performing at the Rainbow Towers for the beautiful couples who will be coming to spend some quality time and I will be serenading them with love songs," she said.

Fungisai, who is not much into the tradition, said she will be taking care of her family and will treat them to a home-cooked meal.

"Midweek, I will be home playing my amazing God-given role of mother and wife. The day is on a Tuesday, so most likely I will be treating my family to a rare artistic dinner.

"However, for me it is a normal day because I am not so into those traditions. Love should not be a one day's event. Everyday is Valentine's Day," she said.

Musician Peter Moyo is happy that the day is not on a weekend when he would be busy. He will spend time with his family.

"Most weekends, it is work for us so I am happy that this time it will be on a Tuesday and I get to spend time with my family," he said.

Others like Pokello Nare will be continuing with their normal daily activities on the day. The socialite said she does not have any special plans for Valentine's.

There are different traditions that people follow when it comes to giving their loved ones.

Some believe in exchanging gifts simultaneously while most ladies leave it all up to their men to spoil them and shower them with gifts.

Rapper Mudiwa Hood who will be working on the day is one of the few lucky ones who has his lady surprising him this weekend.

"Valentine I will be at work but this weekend my girlfriend said I should clear other programmes. She has a surprise," he said.

Model Sheron Tachi is also on the list of the few ladies that will be returning the favour to their men.

"Well I'm traveling to Bulawayo on Monday and this event is on Tuesday, but we will have lunch when I am back then exchange gifts. I do not think that only girls should receive but both partners should feel loved and special and I think it will be fun if people exchange gifts," she said.

It is well in the households of contemporary music duo Extra Large who will be having a show on Valentine's Day have happily invited their better halves to join them.

"For us artistes these special days are normally the days we will be working entertaining couples and this year is no different. We have a function on the day and luckily it is around town so I am taking my woman to work and celebrate with other couples who are attending our function," said Norman of Extra Large.

It will be a double date for the duo as Jimmy will be bringing his woman too to a dinner where they will be performing later that day.

"Well we will be doing nothing much except delivering our works to the love birds of course, but obviously my woman has come to come along, especially at the dinner dance. We are part of it as well as performing artists so there is a chance to make up for the busy day" said Jimmy, the other half of Extra Large.

The two will also be releasing a single titled "Ndoda" on Valentine's which features Nicole an upcoming female artiste.

A little treat for yourself this Valentine is a definite slay rick, and for supermodel Samantha Rodrick she will pamper herself first then spend the day with her boyfriend.

"Well for Valentine's I will most likely go for a massage first thing in the morning. During the day I will be at the amusement park as I'm a sucker for that and at night go to some quiet but nice restaurant where I can have dinner with my boyfriend and have a few glasses of wine or maybe bottles," she said.

Make a date with a host of local celebrities on the day at Joina City for a Multichoice DSTV meet-and-greet session.

Cindy Munyavi, Gary Tight, Extra Large and many more will be there ready to meet their fans.

"I am singing at an anniversary dinner but I will also be at Joina City between 3pm and 6 pm at a Dstv meet and greet event so my fans can come through for 'selfies'," said Cindy.

Good news for the "Samas" because Sanii Makhalima will be performing in Mutare.

If you are not in a relationship, do not feel left out because Samantha "Gonyeti" Kureya has got you covered.

The "drama queen" says she will be hosting 'single's braai' local venue she is yet to confirm since her boyfriend is currently in the UK.

Selmor Mtukudzi and her hubby Tendai Manatsa are still yet to plan on what they will be doing on this day dedicated for lovers.