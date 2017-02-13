Tanzania: Simiyu Trade Forum Starts

Simiyu — A business forum kicks off today in Simiyu Region that is expected to change mindset of the area residents to come up with new ideas in trade aimed at improving their livelihoods.

Simiyu Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Anthony Mtaka told the 'Daily News' yesterday that all the required things are in place for the historical business forum to begin in the region. "We want to give the people opportunity to open up their minds and see how they can utilise business opportunities in this area.

We are looking forward for positive changes after the meeting," said the RC. The forum has been organised by the Tanzania Standards Newspapers limited (TSN) which publishes Daily News, Sunday News, HabariLeo, HabariLeo Jumapili and SpotiLeo.

Other partners to the forum included Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), National Microfinance Bank (NMB), TIB Development Bank, TIB Corporate Bank and the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC).

Mr Mtaka praised the organisers of the forum, saying : "This is the first time we are having such kind of platform in our region and we expect to gain a lot from it." He said his office has invited more than 80 participants from various areas in the region and outside the region to attend and network on how they can improve their economic statuses.

The RC further said that many stakeholders have been invited to attend the occasion, adding that their participation will be added advantage to the participants and learn more on various business skills.

Other stakeholders who have confirmed to attend were named as members of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Council's Directors, District Commissioners, District Councils' Chairpersons, and Members of Parliaments (MPs) from the region as well as various businesspeople and development partners. According to Mr Mtaka, the forum will present the citizens with opportunities to realise their business goals and exploit avenues in their surroundings.

He said the forum will also bring together different institutions and organisations which are sharp in boosting business skills in various areas to traders. "This forum brings TRA, NMB, TIB Development Bank, TIB Corporate Bank, NEEC, businessmen, investors and other stakeholders.

In other words, this will bring people together and enable them to create additional network for business," he said.

Mr Mtaka said the region is doing its best to put President John Magufuli's ideas in practice, adding: "We have already established some small scale industries in our region. We have come up with Maswa Chalk industry, where we started with not more than 30m/- and now we are doing well," he pointed out.

The RC further said that in Meatu District, the Regional Administration has been able to establish Meatu Youth Enterprise, which focuses on milk processing in the area to help local farmers.