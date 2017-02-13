Tanzania: TTCL Out to Boost Customer Care Services

Dodoma — Tanzania elecommunications Company Limited (TTCL), the public mobile network operator, has started to improve its customer care unit in order to provide its customers with timely and reliable services.

TTCL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Waziri Kindamba, said here at the weekend that TTCL was working on suggestions and directives issued by Members of the Parliament recently.

The improvement is part of the implementation of the suggestions and directives by Members of Parliament during an official launch of 4G LTE service recently," said Kindamba during a ceremony to launch a mega shop with TTCL customer service centre at Nyerere Square in the municipality.

The launch ceremony was graced by Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Edwin Ngonyani. Kindamba pointed out that the MPs issued suggestions to improve the customer care unit to timely provide solution to customers to enjoy TTCL services.

"We want our customers to leave our customer service centres with a smile after being served and contented with our services," he said.

As for the launching of a mega shop in the town centre, he said it was part of the efforts made by TTCL to be close to its customers, saying the company was determined to bring about reforms in the communication sector.

"We've launched a customer care centre in the town centre to provide solution to our customers in communication," he said. Kindamba pointed out some of the services available at the centre as internet, sales of mobile handsets and modems as well as airtime vouchers.