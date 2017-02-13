Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Tells Her Story On CNN's African Voices

Sensational Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage has established that one ought to remain focused in the pursuit of their dreams and shouldn't give in to negative opinions of others.

The brilliant musician has kept herself and career afloat despite her devastating split with ex-husband Tee Billz last year.

The "Eminado" hit maker left excerpts from her CNN African Voices coverage on her Instagram Page with accompanying text that read, "Don't let their opinions confuse or distract you ... Greatness is a process... I'm very proud of this moment."

The proud mother of one posted snippets of her CNN interview on her Instagram page to share her enthusiasm with fans and tell the world how far she's come as a musician.

Don't let their opinions confuse or distract you ... Greatness is a process Very proud of this moment #CNN

Mummy is going to make you proud JamJam