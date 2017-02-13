Botswana: Chaba Rebuts Quitting Allegations

Serowe — Miscellaneous coach, Titeo Chaba has rebutted claims that he has quit his position following a 2-0 loss to BDF XI last weekend.

In an interview, Chaba, popularly known as Sobriquet Russia, cleared that some 'backbenchers' within the team peddled allegations of his 'never happened' resignation from the team to destabilise a united team with a distorted view of ultimately toppling the current team management.

The soft-spoken, Chaba denied ever quitting Tse Nala, as Miscellaneous are known to their supporters, and added that he had never missed any team events that could have borne such allegations.

However, team's public relations officer, Edwin Ntau, though cagey with some details, suspects that there could have been a foul play between the coach and some displeased members of the club.

Ntau seemed convinced that some foulmouthed supporters could have uttered some unprintable statements to the coach, venting out their displeasure at poor results against BDF XI.

"I suspect one of the parties lost their cool after the game but, I maintain that the coach was misrepresented pertaining to the alleged resignation," said Ntau who shouldered the blame on behalf of his club.

Whilst clarifying that Russia was still behind the Miscellaneous wheel, Ntau conceded that football was an emotional sport full of highly opinionated followers and hence the different views that could spite others.

The PRO elucidated that the team together with the coach in question managed to resolve the misunderstanding that engulfed the Serowe side with a view to chart their survival dreams forward.

Miscellaneous have accumulated 15 points from 15 games and lie on the 13th spot, only six points above bottom placed Mahalapye United Hotspurs and 16 points short of log leaders Township Rollers who have amassed 31points.

Source : BOPA