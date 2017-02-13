Tanzania: Standard One Girl Kills Boy Enroute From School

Tarime — A six year old primary school girl is in trouble after allegedly killing her colleague aged seven years at Nyamombara village in Nyanungu Ward of Tarime District in Mara Region.

Confirming the occurrence of the incident on Thursday at around 4pm the Village Executive Officer (VEO) Michael Moseti told the 'Daily News' over the phone that the suspect is in police facing the charge.

He the deceased as Pendo Elia (7) and the suspect as Rebeka Isaya (6).

The VEO said Rebeka who is at Nyamwaga Police Station, was alleged to have picked a quarrel with Elia on an unknown reason when they were on their way going home from schoo

l. Mr Moseti said the duo were both learning at Nyamombora Primary School in Standard One and on the fateful day, they then engaged in a physical fight where Elia passed away.

The body of the deceased was buried on Friday after police officers visited the scene, along with a medical officer who gave them a permission to bury the body, he added.

However, efforts to reach Tarime/ Rorya Special Zone Regional Police Commander Mr Andrew Satta for a comment did not yield anything on the incident.

Contacted also for comments, a number of villagers expressed disbelief on hearing how the two kids who were almost age mates fought over unknown reason only to leave one dead.