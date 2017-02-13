Kenya: Mwakwere and Ongeri Among Top Defectors

Former Cabinet ministers Sam Ongeri and Chirau Mwakwere were some of the first high-profile defectors Sunday to kick off a period that should see significant political re-alignments.

Politicians have until March 9 to join the party on which they shall seek nomination. Prof Ongeri is expected to officially delink himself from Jubilee on Monday at a rally to be attended by ODM party leader Raila Odinga in Kisii.

Prof Ongeri, a former Kanu stalwart, has been working as Kenya's representative to the Unep after losing a bid for the Kisii senator's position to his former Cabinet colleague, Chris Obure.

On Sunday evening, preparations were being made by Kisii Governor James Ongwae and ODM officials for Prof Ongeri's reception by the party leader in Kisii.

The defections are precipitated by new timelines published by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission that require persons interested in elective political positions to join their parties between February 9 and March 9.

"We are expecting several high profile defections in the coming two weeks. We are happy that Prof Ongeri is coming on board tomorrow (Monday) and Ambassador Mwakwere officially joined us yesterday (Saturday). The two are now members of the ODM," said ODM director of elections Junet Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed said the party has opened its doors to persons interested in joining what he termed as the "change movement".

"We are welcoming our brothers who have agreed to team up with us. Defectors are expected in large numbers in the coming weeks," he said.

Mr Mwakwere was officially received into the party by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

OFFICIALLY RESIGNED

Mr Mwakwere has been representing Kenya as ambassador in Dar es Salaam and will be running for Kwale governorship after Mr Salim Mvurya decamped to Jubilee Party.

Talking about his future, Mr Mwakwere said he officially resigned as Kenya's ambassador to Tanzania last Friday to concentrate on his "development agenda for Kwale".

"I was an ambassador, a very important appointment to serve the interest of the citizens of Kenya at a diplomatic level. My job now is to serve the people of Kwale to improve their livelihoods," he said.

Speaking at Maasai grounds in Ukunda, Mr Mwakwere pledged to unite Kwale residents and ensure the county's economy grows and poverty is eradicated. "I want to clear the air, I have quit Jubilee Party and now I am with my people in the National Super Alliance," he said.

Maendeleo Chap Chap party, whose leader is Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, is also reaping from Jubilee zones after the party announced it would support President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

Already, Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti and former assistant minister Kilemi Mwiria, both candidates for governorship in Embu and Meru respectively, are on board.

On Sunday, Dr Mutua said he was expecting more defections into his Maendeleo Chap Chap party from Monday. "We are expecting more defections. We will have a few serving governors joining us but tomorrow we will be receiving nominated MP Robert Mutemi into our party," Dr Mutua said as he led his party's campaigns in Tigania.

DITCH JUBILEE PARTY

It is expected that Tharaka Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa will join either PNU or MCC in the coming weeks after announcing he will ditch Jubilee Party.

Area Senator Kithure Kindiki, who is a highly influential member of the Jubilee Party, has fallen out with the governor and is supporting first term lawmaker Muthomi Njuki, who launched a bid to oust Mr Ragwa.

Narok West MP Patrick ole Ntutu, who is eyeing the area governor's position has joined Chama Cha Mashinani party, led by Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.

"Things are not going to be the same for Jubilee in the Rift Valley. We are expecting several MPs to defect to CCM. We also have candidates from all over, including South Nyanza, North Eastern and already we have several candidates in Nairobi including Lang'ata," said Mr Ruto.

Mr Ntutu's earlier plans to join ODM failed after Moitalel ole Kenta mobilised faster and decamped in a colourful event attended by Mr Odinga.