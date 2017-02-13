Kenya: Parents Ask Govt to Allow Students Repeat Form 4

Parents have asked the government to allow the over 33,000 students who scored the lowest grade of E in the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams to repeat Form Four.

The Kenya National Association of Parents chairman Nicholas Maiyo said the students faced a bleak future since the grade does not guarantee them any chance to proceed with their studies.

"It means those who attained Es were not well prepared for the exams. For the sake of their continuity, they should be given a chance to study in the new honest system since they have seen the reality," he said.

Players in the education sector are divided over the matter. While the Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary-general Wilson Sossion wants the examination remarked, Mr Zablon Awange, the chairman of Kenya Union of Post Primary Education chairman, Kisumu chapter asked that colleges lower their entry grades to accommodate more learners.

Mr Sossion said: "We will continue pushing until the government accepts to remark the last year's KCSE examinations. This is because they failed to attain the normal curve. They also left out Composition and Insha marks and overlooked other marking rules."

LOWER INTAKE GRADES

"We are worried as a union by the high number of students condemned to the E grade. As public universities lower their intake grades, middle level colleges and tertiary colleges must follow suit," said Mr Awange.

He added: "The government must come up with a comprehensive policy to accommodate "Matiangi E" students as they compete with previous cohort for the Police Force, Kenya Defense Forces, National Youth Service and other opportunities."

But Mr Maiyo said lowering the college and polytechnic entry behaviour to accommodate the low grades would be tantamount to encouraging cheating.

"In the clean-up process, let us accept to take the long route for the sake of sanity. Let our children repeat and know that hard work pays," said Mr Maiyo.