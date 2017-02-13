South Africa: 2017 SONA's State of Fashion - a Subdued Spectacle

analysis

If clothes are a subtle representation of one's moods, and they often are a translation of our personal state of mind, Thursday night at Parliament was anything but festive.



The parade of colourful eveningwear and ballgowns at the SONA red carpet is often less of a political statement - EFF red overalls apart - than it is the display of parliamentarians and guests' sartorial picks of the night. Over the years, it has gone from fashion exuberance with excessive frills, exaggerated peplums, embellishments, feathers and bold colours to, as seen on Thursday, softer and more conservative choices.

Watching the guests walking...