Dar es Salaam — Glory of Christ Tanzania Church Bishop Joseph Gwajima yesterday reitarated his call for the removal of Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda.

Preaching during the Sunday service, Bishop Gwajima, who was released by the police on Saturday, suggested that Mr Makonda would probably best serve as a police officer after attending training. Bishop Gwajima claimed that Mr Makonda's statement that he was ready to die for the crusade was contradictory.

"Mr Makonda is an unguided missile that can land at any destination. Such a missile is very dangerous, that is why I am not ready to see him continue as the RC," he said.

"Fellow bishops, pastors, clerics, Young Africans Sports Club supporters and everybody shouldn't accept. The crackdown shouldn't stop but the approach must change," he suggested.

Explaining his ordeal, he claimed that he was taken on Thursday to the Chief Government Chemist where different samples were taken from him before they were examined under officers from the President's Office.

He revealed further that he was then taken to his home where the entire building was thoroughly inspected in an exercise that lasted up to 2am and nothing was found on him. "Now, I have been cleared," he claimed.

According to him, the police even inspected all his accounts to establish whether he was involved in money laundering.