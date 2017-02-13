13 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cricket - Six Talking Points After South Africa's 5-0 Whitewash Over Sri Lanka

From the opening bowlers to the looming greatness of Quinton de Kock with the already established greatness of Hashim Amla in-between. ANTOINETTE MULLER picks six talking points from South Africa's clean sweep against Sri Lanka.

Last week, a reader from one of Cape Town's daily newspapers was so upset about the term "whitewash" being bandied about that he wrote a letter to the paper decrying its use and calling it disrespectful. Before you get on your outrage horse, this was not some radicalised "Social Justice Warrior", it was merely somebody from Somerset West who thought that the team should not be so mean to Sri Lanka, lest they start emulating "those arrogant Aussies".

Well, poor Gavin didn't get his wish as pretty much all the headlines from South Africa's 5-0 sweep (their second on home soil in as many series) called it what it was: a whitewash.

South Africa comprehensively beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs in the final ODI at Centurion on Friday. It was their 14th win in a row on home soil, a new record run. All in all, it was pretty much a walkover with the Proteas managing to triumph even on the rare occasions when...

