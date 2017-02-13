Jinja High Court on Feb.06 released the Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere on bail following an agreement reached between the state and his lawyers that his security shall be provided by the UPDF royal guard Brigade and not the Rwenzururu royal guards.

Mumbere who was released on a non-cash bond of Shs100m is now required to always brief his security detail about any visitors who are not his lawyers, close relatives and doctors who have unlimited access to him.

Justice Micheal Elabu who warned him against breaching the terms said the King's movements are limited to three districts of Wakiso, Kampala and Jinja and is not allowed to go to Kasese, Kabarole or Bundibugyo unless permitted by court.

Mumbere who was arrested late last year is charged with multiple accounts of attempted murder, murder, terrorism and robbery which arise from the clashes that happened in the Rwenzori region between July and November which left people including security operatives dead and others injured.

From Jinja, Mumbere was transported in a chopper to Kampala.

