12 February 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Mumbere Agrees to Be Guarded By UPDF

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jinja High Court on Feb.06 released the Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere on bail following an agreement reached between the state and his lawyers that his security shall be provided by the UPDF royal guard Brigade and not the Rwenzururu royal guards.

Mumbere who was released on a non-cash bond of Shs100m is now required to always brief his security detail about any visitors who are not his lawyers, close relatives and doctors who have unlimited access to him.

Justice Micheal Elabu who warned him against breaching the terms said the King's movements are limited to three districts of Wakiso, Kampala and Jinja and is not allowed to go to Kasese, Kabarole or Bundibugyo unless permitted by court.

Mumbere who was arrested late last year is charged with multiple accounts of attempted murder, murder, terrorism and robbery which arise from the clashes that happened in the Rwenzori region between July and November which left people including security operatives dead and others injured.

From Jinja, Mumbere was transported in a chopper to Kampala.

****

Uganda

Uganda's First Female Legislator Recounts Life in Corridors of Power

Near a sprawling swamp in the suburbs of Kisubi, 400 metres off the Entebbe-Kampala road towards Nakawuka road, is where… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.