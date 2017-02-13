Uganda: Witnesses in Muslim Cleric Case Shun Court

Hearing of the case in which Tabliq leader Sheikh Yunus Kamoga and 13 others are accused of murdering Muslim Clerics Sheikh Hassan Kirya and Mustapha Bahiga on Feb.06 flopped after witnesses failed to appear as earlier asked by court.

Justices of the International Crimes Division Ezikiel Muhanguzi, Percy Tuhaise and Jane Kiggundu had ordered state prosecution to produce atleast two witnesses in each of the court sittings.

However State Atttorney Linno Anguzu said they couldn't fulfill this order as five of their remaining witnesses' lives have been threatened and they were therefore considering filing an application for protection of the witnesses.

But, defense counsel Mac Dusman Kabega requested court for time to consult with his clients about the application before it's heard by court.

