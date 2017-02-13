Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday declared that he was the best-suited candidate to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August elections.

Speaking during the start of his tour of Coast counties for a voter registration drive, Mr Musyoka asked his National Super Alliance (Nasa) colleagues to allow him to be its flag-bearer.

Mr Musyoka also said that he was in the opposition alliance to stay.

"I have what it takes to be the President," Mr Musyoka, who was accompanied by Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, told a rally in Kisauni. The Wiper leader announced suspension of his events in Kwale on Monday to attend the burial of Senator Boy Juma Boy, who died on Sunday.

Mr Musyoka further said a deal on how Mr Omar, who is eyeing the gubernatorial seat and his rival Nyali MP Hezron Awiti, will be sealed soon. The two are battling for the Wiper ticket in nominations.

Wiper has been gaining prominence in Mombasa although all MCAs were elected on ODM ticket. However, a number of the MCAs have switched to Wiper for fear of anomalies in ODM primaries.

SIBLING RIVALRY

The internal rivalry between Mr Omar, Mr Awiti and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho's supporters within Nasa have also threatened to eat into the alliance's support in the region.

But on Sunday, Mr Musyoka described the row between ODM and Wiper in Mombasa as "sibling rivalry," adding that there was no cause for alarm.

At the same time, he also called for the withdrawal of Kenya Defence Forces from Somalia, saying "our young men are being massacred for nothing".

Jubilee Party has since endorsed businessman Suleiman Shahbal to be its candidate in the Mombasa gubernatorial seat with former MP Anania Mwaboza as his running mate.

Mr Shahbal gave Mr Joho a run for his money in the 2013 polls when he vied for the county's top seat on a Wiper ticket. Mr Joho, who is still regarded as favourite for the seat vied on an ODM ticket.

Mr Joho is ODM's deputy Party Leader, has been giving Jubilee administration sleepless nights and has indicated he will go for presidency in 2022.

JP in which President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto hope to use to seek re-election has been working round the clock to dethrone Mr Joho from the seat and penetrate Coast region which is seen as an ODM stronghold.

President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto have been criss-crossing the Coast counties initiating various projects and urging locals to back JP in August polls.