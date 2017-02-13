12 February 2017

Tanzania: Boozers Opt for Cheaper Beer

By Katare Mbashiru

It is now evident that financial discipline is shaking hands with boozers in Dar es Salaam as the majority of drinkers have now opted for cheaper beers to have their thirst quenched.

A popular beer in the Lake Zone, Balimi Extra Lager, which recently knocked the doors of the country's commercial city, has now won kudos, a survey by the 'Sunday News' in various bars and groceries in the city has established.

Virtually, all bar owners and maids who were interviewed unanimously concluded that currently the cheapest beer, which retails at 1,500/-, got more customers than any other beer in town.

Other beers that steal the show in the city are the newly launched small bottled Safari Lager and Kilimanjaro lager popularly known in Kiswahili as 'Mwendo Kasi,' both offered by Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL). The beers are purchased at between 1700/- and 2,000/- depending on the status of the bar.

Also small bottled Serengeti lager from Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) have won more customers who enjoy their drink at between 1,700/- and 2,000/- depending on the location and status of the bar.

A customer can now be able to have his or her drink at a cheaper price, that has made the majority of boozers shun other drinks that are sold at 2,500/-, said Mr Stephen Alphonce, the owner of Mabibo based Hostel Pub.

A prominent beer, Castel Lager has now lost its loyal customers after its price soared from 2,500/- to 2,700/- with the majority of its customers opting for Balimi Extra Lager, a popular beer in the Lake Zone. However, at La Chalz bar located at Sinza Mori in Dar es Salaam, boozers do not seem to take care of their pockets even as financial hardships continue biting.

Every local beer is purchased at the flat rate of 3,000/-. "I usually come here at the weekend to have at least three bottles of Mwendo Kasi before going home to enjoy my night," said a man who introduced himself as John Mwambene.

A survey further established that the majority of drinkers have now decided to shun expensive hotels, bars and lounges that sell drinks at higher prices. "We do not get enough customers nowadays because life has changed and people have no money as it was before," said a waiter at the famous Mabibo External's London Lounge who preferred to remain anonymous.

In what appears to be a ticking time bomb likely to cause serious health problems, the majority of youths have now opted for cheaper alcohol popularly known in Kiswahili as 'Viroba,' to minimise the pain in their pockets.

A 26-year-old Carpenter, Juma Hassan, who works at Buguruni in Dar es Salaam said: "I can easily get drunk with only 2,000/- in my pocket, he said.

