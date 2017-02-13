Uganda: Burial Function Turns Chaotic, Two Mourners Killed Over Poison Allegations

Pallisa — Police in Pallisa District are investigating circumstances under which two mourners were reportedly lynched on allegations of poisoning a 28-year-old man under unclear circumstances.

Bukedi region police spokesperson, Mr Sowali Kamulya, said mourners who had on Saturday turned up to send off Micheal Kungulu, 28, turned chaotic, attacked and killed Martin Omunugu, 30 and Augustine Okoboi, 58, accusing them of poisoning the deceased.

Chaos ensued when the master of ceremony started reading the biography of the deceased and it came to the knowledge of the mourners that Omunugu and Okoboi, both residents of Kidupa village, Butebo sub-county in Pallisa District were behind the death of Kungulu.

"At the time of burial, information started spreading that the deceased was poisoned. The deceased had reportedly left behind a written note accusing Omunugu and Okoboi of having poisoned him. And as they were reading out the report, the two suspects were at the function, and this prompted the irate mourners to attack them," Mr Kamulya said.

Kungulu was sick since November 2016 until Friday, February 10, 2016 when he died.