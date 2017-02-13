South Africa: Analysis - the Parliament's New Normal, Where Lies Become Truth, and Perception Trumps Fact

analysis

Every South African's constitutional rights are eroded as the abnormal is normalised. In the post-truth, alternate fact world, those who hold power in state or in a faction representing certain interests, muster resources to back their preferred narrative as reality goes down the rabbit hole. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The ease by which police in riot gear have been called to Parliament over the past three years to act against MPs, unionised parliamentary staff or student protesters must not ever be considered normal.

That police stood guard at the State of the Nation (SONA) red carpet fashion moment is not normal. Nor is it normal that much of central Cape Town turned ghost town for military marching bands that ticked off the ceremonial aspects of SONA in their performance to no one really except deployed security personnel.

Visuals of the fancily dressed arriving for last Thursday's SONA 2017 did not show the uniformed police guards. Close-up television footage beamed into South Africans' homes focused on marching bands and flags, not the broader reality of empty streets lined with high steel barricades bearing notices proclaiming a "restricted area", accessible only to accredited persons, subject to searches.

The abnormal is made normal. Space...