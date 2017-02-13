South Africa: Life (And Death) Esidimeni - Inaction, the South African Way

analysis

South Africans have an uncanny ability to move from one ghastly and at times tragicomical collective experience to another. We also, at minimum prompting as Baleka Mbete showed us during #SONA17, are able to muster unbelievable levels of indifference.

We'd rather retreat into process, protocol and spin or "we'll discuss it next week during the debate". Multiple headlines, trending tweets and spicy radio open lines later, one would think we'd salivate at the sight of the next tragedy. An investigative process led by Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba informed us that not 36 but 94 mentally ill patients died at the hands of unregistered fly-by-night NGOs, between March 23 and December 19, 2016. True to form, we went into a rehearsed display of inaction and concern, the South African way. The way we did after 34 people died mercilessly at the hands of the South African police and others at Marikana in 2012. It was a familiar outpouring of collective grief and shock; the way we did when our people butchered each other on trains, in huts and in ranks across our country in the early 1990s. We had seen this before, or had we?

Some patients were transferred directly from 'sick...