Uganda: I Never liked Museveni and His National Resistance Army Men

After the disputed general election of December 1980, I was deployed at Rubongi barracks in Tororo District. I was at the rank of Lance Corporal and enlisted as UD0038.

I had joined the war against Idi Amin soon after he toppled Obote in 1971 when I was only 22 years. So all this time I had been a loyal man to Milton Obote.

One day while going on with my duties at the barracks, almost one month after the election, a colleague informed me that Yoweri Museveni, who had just lost the elections, had together with his group declared rebellion against the government.

The news caused fear and anxiety among the soldiers. There was uncertainty shortly within the barracks but not for long when Museveni and his armed men declared themselves the National Resistance Army rebels.

Other underground groups also emerged against the government but those ones were easily and eventually crushed.

Countering the rebellion

The then commander of 20th brigade eastern command, Col Onyelo, issued an order. We were deployed to curtail rebel activities and detain anyone believed to be working against the government.

In 1983, we attacked camps situated at Wadada Musani's home in Budadiri and Bufumbo Sub-county, now Sironko District, in the hills of Mt Elgon after we had reports that they were camping there. These places were known for harbouring rebel activities.

We were working in groups of more than 50 soldiers. We carried mostly AK47 and French SR guns, but unfortunately, we never caught any of them. The situation on ground was very tricky. Museveni's men were very elusive.

We would get information that they were in a certain place, but on reaching there we would not see anybody. After such failed operations, we would retire to the barracks and then plan the next move or wait for another order.

In Bugisu sub-region and others such as Bukedi, Sebei and Teso, Museveni rebel activities were not so much of a security threat and they had no serious camps. This was because he did not have formidable support apart from a few soldiers in the army he had recruited while serving as minister of Defence.

The only person who could have done ground work for mobilising grassroots rebels for Museveni in the area was Jack Maube Mukwana, his friend, but he was arrested at his home in senior quarters and imprisoned in Luzira in 1981 shortly after the declaration of NRM war.

When he was arrested, no one could step in his shoes.

He was determined, courageous and had a following. He used to threaten that even if Obote got millions of votes, they were not going to accept the outcome as Uganda Patriotic Front (UPM). The government could not take this.

Changing goal posts

In 1984, soldiers in the barracks started showing their loyalty, those who were supporting government and the NRA rebel group.

The rebels used this advantage to start spying on us using impostors in the army barracks. Some of them, after revealing the information and discovering that their time was running out, would disappear to join the rebels. I cannot recall many of their names.

A good number of soldiers left to join the rebels. Those who were ardent followers of Obote were identified and allocated duties to monitor suspicious soldiers, who might have been working with the rebels.

In 1985, when the rebels were becoming stronger as they kept capturing more of our men and weapons, more UNLA soldiers deserted to join the rebels.

But me as a UNLA serviceman, I never went to the bush because I never believed in the idea of changing government through coup-de-tats, I opposed Museveni's intentions and I was too harsh against such rebel activities. Museveni himself, who was part of UNLA, joined the struggle against Amin for taking over power by force, so when he went to the bush, some of us who knew him as an ambitious man and naturally power hungry were determined to fight back.

Turn of events

In 1985, when Tito Okello Lutwa took over power following the bad blood between Acholi and Langi, it was a blessing in disguise for Museveni, otherwise his rebellion would not have yielded fruits.

Due to that, a big section of soldiers from eastern and central part of the country started crossing over to National Resistance Army and this gave Museveni an upper hand. I also started reducing my animosity towards the NRA although my conscience remained clear that the war was unnecessary and uncalled for.

When Museveni formally claimed the presidency on January 1986, those of us who were opposed to it and fought against them were collected and detained. Being in intelligence, though, we did not take part in the war that spread to eastern parts after the takeover as Museveni men purged Obote men.

I was arrested and detained at Mulukhu prisons. I was tortured and that is why I later fled the country to Kenya, where I lived for 13 years before returning to Uganda in November 1999. Many of my colleagues, most of them dead, went through the same.

The NRA government treated us as less Ugandan and never gave us any benefit of doubt.

