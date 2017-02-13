Uganda: Shs20 Million Salary for Uganda Chief Justice is Hardly Adequate

opinion

Going by some comments published in the Ugandan media, an impression has been created suggesting that our Chief Justice is now well remunerated. Such an impression is definitely wrong.

Considering the dramatic fall in value of the Ugandan Shilling compared to stable world currencies, Shs20 million for a Chief Justice of a sovereign state is hardly an issue to write home about.

In US currency, it is about $5,000. For a Chief Justice with the kind of work, functions, duties and responsibilities expected of him or her in the country, this salary cannot be described by any standards or stretch of the imagination as a living wage. In fact, I recall that some six years ago, as a justice of the Supreme Court with the Shilling strong, I earned more less the same as what he is now being offered as a Chief Justice.

Therefore, in value and purchasing power, it is ridiculous to call what the government is offering to the Chief Justice an increase.

In fact, during my tenure as a judge, I was at one time chairperson of both the Judiciary committees of integrity and of judges' and other judicial officers' terms and conditions of service. In the latter role, I chaired a select committee composed of representatives of all the courts of judicature to make recommendations for improved terms of service in the Judiciary.

The terms of reference agreed upon by all the judges, registrars and magistrates were wide and extensive. One of the highlights of our recommendations was the revision upwards of judges' salaries and other benefits to accord with conditions necessary for a living wage.

Our recommendations were unanimously approved by all the judges, registrars, magistrates and support staff of the Judiciary. The then Chief Justice forwarded the recommendations and other demanded judicial requirements and the committees' report to the Judicial Service Commission for its consideration and further action.

The recommendations were subsequently submitted to the government and Parliament. Under them, the Chief Justice was to earn much more than what is now recommended. There were generous recommendations on salaries, other remunerations and benefits to all judges and employees in the Judiciary based on the hierarchy.

I recall that some of our recommendations were adopted and implemented by the government; some of them on the insistence of the President.

The news of what is today recommended as salaries for senior officers of the Judiciary is grossly inadequate and does not augur well for morale and integrity in the Judiciary.

What has been offered is mere tokenism. Tokenism extended only to the three heads of the Judiciary namely; the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice and the Principal Judge without any regard to other judges, magistrates, judicial officers and administrators, including court clerks, messengers and other support staff, is fuel for igniting further discontent and corruption in the Judiciary.

Judges have already publically complained about the injustice of rewarding permanent secretaries, including the secretary to the Judiciary, higher salaries and other benefits but ignoring them. In our opinion, it is becoming quite clear that the Judiciary has been placed at the bottom of the national wage earning league. This will surely undermine the country's efforts to improve and reform the only arm of government that is responsible for the enforcement of our laws and administration of justice.

Our recommendations were based on our inquiries and empirical study of other Judiciaries. We actually made comparisons with what other countries pay their own judges and judicial officers.

In fact, the countries whose populations and incomes are similar to those of Uganda, their judges, judicial officers and support staff earn much more in salaries, allowances and other benefits than ours.

In other countries, judges, because of their numerous responsibilities and special role in society, earn much more that other public servants.

For instance, in many Commonwealth and foreign countries, judges earn much more than what Uganda gives to its own. In countries such as Britain, senior judges earn more than the prime minister and senior cabinet ministers.

Ugandans who believe that it is alright for other people in government to earn more than the judges when the latter can exercise the power of life and death or whose judicial orders can ruin or save the national economy are advised to think again.

Prof Kanyeihamba is a retired Supreme Court judge.