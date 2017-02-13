Uganda: Will Pastors Bewitch Museveni, or Witchdoctors Save Him?

opinion

When Maj Muhammad Kiggundu was shot dead last year, his body reportedly remained at the scene of the crime for quite a while. In the Islamic tradition, the dead are handled respectfully and swiftly. A Moslem is often buried on the day of their death.

Last Sunday, in the early morning talk show on Impact FM and Dream TV, the Pentecostal preacher, Mr Joseph Serwadda, recalled that in the tense uncertainty of the occasion, Maj Kiggundu's widow, Maama Fiina, called President Museveni to plead that the security officers handling the matter speed their work so that the body could be removed.

The details of the conversation between Maama Fiina and the President were not Mr Serwadda's focus. His concern was that Maama Fiina could directly call the President on her mobile phone, and the preacher was clearly disapproving, or envious, or both.

Maama Fiina (as Sylvia/Sophia Namutebi is popularly called) plies that territory where African traditional herbalists (like her), diviners and witchdoctors often encroach on each other's field. Many people with a very high opinion of their Christian credentials (like Mr Serwadda) regard that territory with contempt.

In other words, it was wrong that a leader as high as the President associated with Maama Fiina.

On the same radio programme, as on various other occasions, Mr Serwadda criticised the involvement of President Museveni with another Pentecostal preacher, Mr Samuel Kakande.

Mr Kakande calls himself a prophet. Mr Serwadda calls himself an apostle, and he attacks the 'prophet' for allegedly using satanic powers to manipulate and control his clients. Last Sunday, Serwadda now expressed a fear (or envy?) that Kakande might 'confuse' the President.

Mr Serwadda's problem is a politico-intellectual rather than a spiritual one. He seems incapable of grasping that at the conceptual level, he operates exactly in the same mode as Mr Kakande and Maama Fiina; that is, when Maama Fiina is dabbling in the control of supposed spirits, which she probably sometimes does.

Listening to Mr Serwadda when he is praying or advertising his services, he seems to believe that malevolent spirits, or demons, literally exist and are behind most of human misfortune, and that these demons can be literally exorcised.

When it is not demons, it is witchcraft. Both Kakande and Serwadda claim to be able to counter the evil miracles of witchcraft and to perform Godly miracles.

Actually, if Kakande and Serwadda's congregations were rational enough not to believe in demons and the miraculous effects of African witchcraft, the 'prophet' and the 'apostle' would be miserable men. That is why the two men preach every day that demons and witchcraft do really work. And they must be praying that all Uganda's school children be taught this crap instead of more rational ways of looking at human fate.

If Mr Serwadda is puzzled that the President talks to Maama Fiina and 'Prophet' Kakande, he should be equally puzzled that he (Serwadda) is also sometimes allowed to talk to the President. To a serious student of religion, all three are involved in what Mr Serwadda often refers to as 'bidiinidiini', or dubious religious outfits.

Uncharacteristically, Mr Serwadda proclaimed that Mr Museveni was not divinely anointed to lead Uganda's 'occupation'. He was anointed to lead the country's 'liberation', and that it was probably about time for him to retire.

Characteristically, he gave his opinion the weight of prophetic authority by citing the biblical (Exodus) story of Moses and Joshua. But he was saying nothing new. Many ordinary Ugandans woke up long before Mr Serwadda and saw that praiseworthy as the liberator was, no mortal can solve all our problems by simply remaining in power.

This could be the issue; power. President Museveni in private may not take any of these operators seriously, but he is definitely interested in the crowds they influence.

For their part, they are jostling for favour before the President, and for the goodies and prestige that come with favour.

Spectators can only wait to see whether the Pentecostal pastors will bewitch the President, or the witchdoctors save him; whether the beauty contest between the pot and the kettle can be resolved.

Mr Tacca is a novelist, socio-political commentator.

