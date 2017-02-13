Kenya: Clearest Sign Yet Kanu Backing Nasa

Kanu on Saturday showed the clearest indication of backing the National Super Alliance (Nasa) in the August election by urging the opposition chiefs to remain united and dislodge Jubilee Party from power.

Significantly, the message came from Nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony, who has previously been critical of Kanu's association with the nascent opposition outfit.

Addressing mourners at the burial of the late Josephine Kageha, the mother of Vihiga Senator George Khaniri in Hamisi constituency, on Saturday, Ms Kittony and Kanu secretary general Nick Salat stated that Nasa enjoyed goodwill from all parts of the country and urged its leaders not to relent in their push to ascend to power.

Three of the four leaders: Mr Raila Odinga (ODM), Mr Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula, were present at the well attended burial held at Kapsotik Primary School.

ASCEND TO POWER

Ms Kitonny, who was appearing for the first time in an event attended by the Nasa leaders, expressed hope that the opposition would ascend to power but warned that this could only happen if they remained united.

"Nasa leaders should dialogue and give us only one person. The presidential seat is only one and can be held by just one person at a time. If you dialogue and agree, you will win. If you don't agree, you will have yourselves to blame."

The former Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson, who has already indicated her desire to retire from politics this August, said she was representing retired President Daniel Moi at the burial.

Said Ms Kittony: "The former President says he worked well with the late Nicodemus Khaniri. He sent me to deliver his message of condolences."Mr Salat said he had the blessings of his party leader.

"Before I came here I talked to my chairman (Baringo Senator Gideon Moi) and asked him what I would say. I have always said Kanu is in NASA," he told mourners.

He then asked them which message he should deliver to the Kanu chairman on his behalf.

"The mourners have said our chairman should join Nasa. Not me," said Mr Salat.

CALL FOR NASA UNITY

Mr Salat reiterated his call for Nasa unity, the same message he gave during the unveiling of the opposition outfit at the Bomas of Kenya last month.

The Kanu leader challenged the Luhya to cast its votes in one basket during the General Election.

"I want to tell the Luhya that it has everything to enable it change the leadership of this country. I don't know which devil divided you during elections. You must rebuke that devil," he said.Kanu has been at crossroads over the alliance to side.Mr Salat first attended the Nasa meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, a move that almost sent him into trouble with his party.Supported Mudavadi bidKanu is associated with former President Moi and supported Mr Mudavadi's presidential bid in 2013.

The latest developments will be closely monitored even as Mr Odinga assured mourners that many other leaders had expressed willingness to join the alliance.Said Mr Odinga: "The Nasa team cannot be defeated. Jubilee should prepare to go home."

"Kenyans have the will to remove Jubilee," he said.

Mr Mudavadi said any unregistered opposition supporter is a Jubilee sympathiser.

Mr Wetang'ula asked their supporters to remain vigilant against tactics by the government to remain in power.