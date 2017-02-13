South Africa: #sonamustfall - Don't Normalise Zuma's Security Creep

analysis

The annual Opening of Parliament has gone from an event of national pride and pageantry to an undignified fiasco. It is just another thing that the wrecking ball that is the Jacob Zuma presidency has ruined. If a president has to hide behind armed troops in order to face the nation, perhaps he should not be doing so at all. At this rate Zuma could roll up to the entrance of the National Assembly in a military tank next year and, perhaps the year after, the Special Forces will do an aerial manoeuvre to drop him at the podium in the House. Or maybe a hologram Jacob Zuma will pummel us with a 5,000-word treatise. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

When State of the Nation addresses used to be things of dignity and grandeur, they would take place on Friday mornings. During the Mandela and Mbeki presidencies, Capetonians could stand on the streets and witness the magnificence of the South Africa security services as they paraded past. School children would be brought to town in their school uniforms to wave little South African flags and there was an air of festivity.

There was much excitement when the president and deputy president's convoys...