Kenya: BBC to Appeal Orders Barring It From Airing Report on Wetan'gula

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has filed a notice to appeal a High Court decision stopping the broadcaster from airing a report linking presidential aspirant Moses Wetang'ula to corrupt deals with a tobacco company.

On January 25, the Bungoma Senator obtained orders blocking the BBC from publishing stories associating him with the bribery scandal involving the British American Tobacco (BAT) but the BBC is challenging the decision.

The broadcaster claimed Mr Wetang'ula solicited the purchase of an airline ticket to London for his wife, bribed public officials, MPs and people working in a rival tobacco company in July 2012 when he was minister of Trade.

The Senator claimed the news story titled 'The Secret bribes of big tobacco" and "The secret bribes of big tobacco paper trail" was aired on November 30, 2015.

He also claimed that the story has continued to be in circulation through a multitude of electronic and print media. According to him, the publication was false and seriously damaged his reputation. He further said the story caused him considerable distress.

ALLEGED CORRUPTION

He successfully argued that the programme should not be aired or printed until the case was heard and determined.

He said he has been an MP for more than 18 years, a Cabinet minister in charge of Foreign Affairs and later Trade in the Grand Coalition Government.

"I have never smoked a cigarette in my life. I therefore feel offended that I should be characterised as part of a worldwide corporate conspiracy to undermine an international campaign to control smoking," he said in his defence.

Mr Wetang'ula admitted meeting the BBC producers over the matter but said he was confronted with the allegations as unplanned and with no justification for the rude and wild questions put to him.

Responding to the suit, the BBC pleaded qualified privilege based on general public interest on alleged corruption by BAT.

The executive producer of the BBC current affairs programme Panorama, Andrew James and Richard Cookson, the producer, conceded airing the programme in 2015 following claims by a whistle blower identified as Paul Hopkins. The two argued that Mr Wetang'ula was given an opportunity to respond.

But Lady Justice Beatrice Thuranira said in her ruling that there was no positive averment that the words complained of were true. She noted that in the oral submissions, the BBC's lawyer said there was no specific reference to the senator even in the proceedings before the London Employment Tribunal.

The judge ruled that Mr Wetang'ula had demonstrated a prima facie case and allowed his application blocking the BBC from further damaging his reputation with the alleged bribery scandal.