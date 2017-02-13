opinion

After reading my opinion bearing the above title, published in the Sunday Monitor of January 22, a friend sent me feedback to say the question posed begs an answer. Well, looks like the answer came sooner than we expected.

On January 26, at a public event held at Masindi, none other than sabalwanyi (supreme fighter) himself, appears to have answered that rhetorical question.

According to a front page story published in the Daily Monitor of January 27, the big man bragged openly, without mincing his words, that he is not a servant or employee of anybody.

"I am not an employee. I hear some people saying I am their servant. I am not a servant of anybody. I am a freedom fighter; that is why I do what I do. I don't do it because I am your servant. I am not your servant. I am just a freedom fighter. I am fighting for myself, for my belief - that is how I come in. If anybody thinks you gave me a job, he is deceiving himself. I am just a freedom fighter whom you thought could help you also," he said.

This was, according to a compatriot, a new low in the annals of modern Ugandan history. What sabalwanyi meant to say, in plain language, is that he owes Ugandans absolutely nothing. If anything, Ugandans should be grateful for the leftovers of the animal which he has generously offered them to cope with rampant hunger and abject poverty. May the Lord have mercy!

It is amazing, mindboggling and disappointing to hear such talk emanate from an elected leader of a modern and seemingly progressive country. It has taken me several days to reflect on the meaning and purpose of that unbelievable speech.

Why on earth would anybody, let alone a senior official, in his right mind and in control of his mental faculties make such a demeaning, futile and self-destructive speech at a public forum, in broad daylight and at an event which was covered live by local and foreign media? I don't have the answers, but keen observers of Ugandan politics were not surprised.

An editorial published in the Sunday Monitor of January 29 spoke eloquently for the voiceless wananchi. As a person who was elected by Ugandans to lead and serve them barely one year ago, sabalwanyi's remarks should, as the editorial expressed, worry all Ugandans.

It is a fallacy for a former or current leader of Uganda to think that whatever he or she did or is doing for the country is a favour! I am not aware of anybody whom Ugandans have begged to lead or liberate them!

A friend who is a biblical scholar lamented that sabalwanyi appears to lack humility and self-control, two virtues the apostle Paul wrote about in a letter to the Galatians titled: "The Spirit and Human Nature."

"But the spirit produces love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, humility and self-control. There is no law against such things as these. And those who belong to Christ Jesus have put to death their human nature with all its passions and desires. The spirit has given us life; he must also control our lives. We must not be proud or irritate one another or be jealous of one another." Galatians 5: 22-26 (GNB)

A time-tested word of wisdom teaches that some things are best left unsaid. One cannot in a reasonable court or forum be accused of what one has not said. A man who has humility and self-control can avoid saying nasty things which will cast him in bad light or make him a laughing stock.

On the importance of being a servant

There has been drama (to put it mildly) around the election of political party candidates to be nominated for the nine Ugandan Eala seats. Of the current nine Eala members all the six who went on the NRM ticket have served two terms and are thus barred from seeking another term. The only incumbents eligible to contest are Fred Mukasa Mbidde (DP), Chris Opoka Okumu (UPC) and Susan Nakawuki (Independent). At the time of this writing, all three have presented their nominations and await the MPs who constitute the electoral college to decide their fate.

Earlier in the week, FDC secretary general Nandala Mafabi had written to the Speaker demanding that the FDC be guaranteed two seats in Eala. The letter was relying on the argument of numerical strength which argument the regional court had thrown out in the Mbidde case.

The current controversies, however, have a history. In 2011, the DP being concerned that it was not able to compete for Eala seats decided to petition the East African Court of Justice to block the election of Ugandan representatives to Eala unless the rules were revised to conform to the treaty. Through its then national legal advisor, DP argued that unless the rule on numerical strength in Parliament was changed it would be barred technically from sending a representative to Eala. Through his lawyer Justine Ssemuyaba, Mbidde sought an injunction on the election of Ugandans Eala members, insisting that the rules used in 2006 violated Article 50 of the treaty establishing the EAC. The court agreed with DP and according ordered Uganda to ensure that the rules comply with Article 50 of the treaty.

Before the DP case, Jacob Oulanyah had moved the Constitutional Court in Uganda to make an order that independents should be allowed a slot to compete for in Eala elections. The basis of that order was that apart from parties in Parliament there are other shades of opinion that need to be represented by candidates to compete independently of political parties.

Article 50 states that "The national assembly of each partner state shall elect, not from among its members, nine members of the assembly, who shall represent as much as it is feasible, the various political parties represented in the national assembly, shades of opinion, gender and other special interest groups in that partner state, in accordance with such procedure as the national assembly of each partner state may determine." It was reported that during the NRM Central Executive Committee meeting, Speaker Kadaga tried to persuade NRM to nominate five candidates to ensure that all parties in parliament get representation. The NRM CEC rejected Kadaga's pleas insisting that though the NRM is more than 80 per cent of the Parliament it has already accepted to field candidates for 65 per cent of the seats.

Therefore, no one should expect them to be more considerate than that. Kadaga reportedly left disappointed, yet her formula of 5:3:1 would have stemmed the tide of conflict and reduced tension.

Last Thursday, this columnist met the Leader of Opposition and the FDC president in order to develop some common ground. Part of the discussion was the nomination of two candidates by FDC and the demand that they should be guaranteed those seats by right. That would lock out DP and UPC. That would open another battle line reminiscent of the 2012 elections where the Opposition parties having failed to pressure NRM into conceding more seats, instead turned on each other. The FDC leaders also admit that by nominating Ingrid Turinawe, who is the female face of the defiance campaign, the otherwise solid candidature of former MP Florence Ibi Ekwau may suffer. Florence Ibi got the highest number of votes during the FDC candidate selection process and I suggested that the FDC considers withdrawing Turinawe.

Of course the best measure would have been a proactive approach taken in time by the Opposition to negotiate with NRM. That is why the DP opened up the Eala contest to all parties in Parliament. But to contest is one thing, to win is another. In the Eala contest, the NRM majority vote hangs menacingly over the prospects of anyone who seeks election.

Above all like in any difficult political situation, you don't get what you deserve but what you negotiate. We have to overcome our fear of negotiation and set a clear negotiation agenda. As JohFor us believers, a servant and especially a servant of God, occupies an important place of honour and since the voice of the people is the voice of God, a servant of the people is a role and position one should be proud of. Being a servant of the people is what makes one honourable. I am proud to be a servant and witness of the Lord who is the fountain and giver of freedom.

A classic portion of Scripture, Isaiah chapters 52 and 53, titled: "The Suffering Servant" is a prophecy about Jesus Christ's mission to serve and give his life as a ransom for many.

Many conflicts have throughout history arisen over rights or what is unfair or what people believe they deserve and have been unjustly denied by others. Such issues breed anger, division and pain, and if not handled properly and wisely can cause fights. The fire is often lit by careless or reckless talk; hence the need for each one of us to exercise maximum restraint and self-control in whatever we say, especially what we say in a public forum.

The damage which sabalwanyi's speech has done to the body politic and the national image of Uganda is enormous and should not be dismissed or underestimated.

Ugandans belong to one big family; we must learn to respect one another, resolve our differences peacefully and address our national problems as brothers and sisters, not as if we are enemies. Uganda's political, religious and civic leaders have an important role to play in this regard.

Remember, before the throne of God all human beings are equal and all human beings matter to our Creator, including the least of Uganda's wananchi.

May the Lord guide us and give us wisdom to live peacefully and honourably in the pearl of Africa. For God and my Country!

Mr Acemah is a political scientist, consultant and a retired career diplomat.

