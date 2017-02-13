Tanzania: War On Drugs Targets Criminals

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said yesterday the escalating battle against all forms of illicit drugs does not target a section of individuals, insisting that plans to enhance the crackdown on drug barons in a renewed effort to bring to book the big fish.

The premier warned that no one will be spared in the operation which was unanimously relaunched by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Paul Makonda.

"The battle on import, production, distribution and use of illicit drug is immense ... we are all supposed to come together to win the battle," the Prime Minister said when winding up eleventh parliamentary proceedings in Dodoma yesterday.

According to the Prime Minister hundreds of Tanzanians have been jailed and servicing long sentence in various prisons across the globe. Figures released indicate 200 Tanzanians were jailed in China, Brazil (12), Iran (63), Ethiopia (seven) and South Africa 296.

He said drugs were illegally imported in the country through illegal ports along the Indian Ocean and on border posts in Kenya, Uganda and Tunduma. Meanwhile, as law enforcers in Dar es Salaam region continue quizzing suspected drug dealers and users who were summoned by the Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda, President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Rogers Sianga to become the Head of Drug Control and Enforcement Authority.

The Head of State has equally appointed Dr Anna Makakala as the new Commissioner General of Immigration Services. Prior to her appointment, Dr Makalala was the principle of the Moshi based Immigration College. She replaces Commissioner Victoria Lembeli who was Acting Commissioner General.

The two appointees according to a statement from the Presidential Directorate of Communications will be sworn in tomorrow morning at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The appointment of Mr Sianga adds more power in the anti-narcotics war that has attracted a debate in various social sites and the media with various prominent people and artistes indicted over the illegal business.

The Dar es Salaam RC launched the antidrugs crusade last week by listing the names of drug dealers and users, focusing attention based on tips from the public and confidential informants. Some of them are now appearing in court.

His latest list of 65 suspected drug kingpins and users was unveiled on Wednesday. His war has met scathing attacks from a section of politicians within the National Assembly, a move that political observers say was aimed at weakening the RC's efforts in the fight against the vice.