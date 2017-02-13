11 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Vows to Hit 10 PC Economic Growth By 2020

President John Magufuli has said his government has set a target to see the country's economy grow by 10 per cent come 2020, with the industrial sector being the major contributor.

The president made the revelation at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a New Year Diplomatic Sherry Party. He expressed his government's resolve to stimulate the economic growth with major revolution in industrial sector that will provide employment to 40 per cent of Tanzanians.

He said the move will see per- capita income of Tanzanians hitting 3,000 US dollars (about 6.6m/- ). This year's economic growth rate is anticipated to be seven per cent. The president also lured investors from foreign countries to come and invest in the country, saying Tanzania provides a befitting environment for them to invest, especially in the industrial sector.

He requested members of the diplomatic missions and representatives of various international institutions posted in the country to bring in investors.

The Head of State also requested the diplomats to woo partners who will be ready to work jointly with the government to undertake various mega projects, including the envisaged 1,200 kilometres standard gauge railway line from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza and Kigoma.

The railway line will also connect to neighbouring countries of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

He told them that this year, the government will start with a 300 kilometer stretch from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro. He said the government has embarked on a second phase of the national development programme estimated to cost 107tr/-, of which the government will offer 59tr/- and the rest to be catered by development partners.

Speaking on behalf of other invited diplomats, Ambassador Edzai Chimoyo of Zimbabwe commended the government's efforts of reviving the economy, fighting corruption and enforcing discipline, promising their support to reach development targets.

