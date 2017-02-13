13 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SONA - the Winds of Change Are Blowing, and They Will Turn to Storm

analysis By Ian Von Memerty

SONA has become South Africa's annual Halloween spectacle. Fancy dress, demon screams from hollowed out vegetables with empty smiles. Over the last three years the show has become a little bit bigger - but very little has actually changed.

So much was repeated. The EFF used the best platform they get every year to grab a headline, but sadly just demonstrated that they seem to be running out of ideas.

Once again, the ANC caucus and their provincial heads decided that the most important political year is the perfect occasion for high-school obscenity and childish name-calling. The mothers and fathers of this once great liberation party must be so proud.

The DA did score a nice human point, by requesting a minute's silence in honour of the appalling deaths of the Esidimeni 94. (Which if Baleka Mbete had allowed would have gone a fair way to settle the chaos and rehumanise the occasion). But they too were reduced to the same irritated walkout.

And finally, Jacob, after enduring the usual hour or so of abuse and political posturing, lifted his well-used middle finger to settle his "buy-fokals", chuckled and launched into a bum-numbing bedtime story full of fairy-tale facts, dreams...

