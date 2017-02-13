Tanzania: State Disburses 22 Billion/ for Julius Nyerere International Airport Contractor

The government has paid 22bn/- to BAM International Company, which is constructing the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal III.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Doto James, told reporters yesterday that the ministry conducted a thorough assessment before the payment. He said the money was paid the day after President John Magufuli made an impromptu site visit.

On Wednesday, President Magufuli suspended acting Secretary of the Planning Commission, Treasury, Frolence Mwanri, over questionable payment approval for the second phase of (JNIA) Terminal III construction. Ms Mwanri was suspended after Dr Magufuli made an impromptu tour of the construction site and ordered the relevant state organs to investigate the project.

The president was vividly irked by the amount spent in the second phase construction, saying the amount does not match the value of the building. He directed the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Prof Makame Mbarawa to form a team of local engineers who are well versed with the government focus, saying he wanted a big percentage of money paid out to the project to remain in the country. The next day Minister Mbarawa formed a new supervision team of local engineers to oversee the multibillion project.

The new formed team is led by Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Dares Salaam Regional Manager Engineer Julius Ndyamukama. Others in the team are: Godson Ngomuo, Humphrey Kanyenge, Abednego Diyanga (all from Tanroads); Mbila Mdemu from Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) and Rehema Myeya from the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications.

Moreover, the PS told reporters that his ministry is preparing 300bn/- as an advance payment to Turkey's Yapi Merkezi in and Portugal's Mota-Engil Africa that are constructing the first phase electric standard gauge railway from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro. Last week the government signed a deal with Turkish and Portuguese construction companies to undertake the Dar es Salaam- Morogoro standard gauge railway project.

The Reli Assets Holding Company (Rahco), Turkey's Yapi Merkezi in and Portugal's Mota-Engil Africa inked the agreement for the 2.6 tri/- project to construct a 300km part of the Central Railway.

The railway runs from Dar es Salaam to Kigoma and Mwanza with a branch to Mpanda. The pact involves the construction of the 205km main way and 95km of interchange railway as well as railway stations along the way.