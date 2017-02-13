Zimbabwe: Man Killed in Suspected South Africa Xenophobia Attack

Pretoria — A Zimbabwean man has died after he was set alight, allegedly by residents of Mpheni outside Louis Trichardt in South Africa's Limpopo Province.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the man's death saying they were investigating a case of murder following the mob justice incident.

Community members had reportedly apprehended the victim, accusing him of rape.

"They then took him to a house of the local community leader who in turn suggested to them that the police must be called to take matter forward. They refused and took the suspect away, assaulted and set him on fire," Brig Mojapelo said.

The police were called and on arrival at the scene, found that the victim had already burnt beyond recognition.

"The conduct of the Mpheni community is condemned in the strongest possible terms as it can only take us backward. We urge all members of the community to report any criminal activity to the police and refrain from resorting to acts of vigilantism," he said.

Early last December, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba told journalists that illegal immigrants got to South Africa criminally and "should be treated as such".

On Friday, Mr Mashaba held a meeting after which he said foreign nationals were using girls as young as nine years old as prostitutes in drug houses.

The United Front (UF) was the latest organisation to condemn Mr Mashaba for his remarks on foreign nationals.

In Johannesburg's Rosettenville, the African Diaspora Forum (ADF) has confirmed that at least 22 houses either belonging to or being rented by foreigners had been set alight.

UF chairman for Johannesburg Trevor Ngwane said Mayor Mashaba was being irresponsible.

"We absolutely condemn Mayor Mashaba's xenophobic right wing populism and blame him for the violence against our brothers and sisters in Rosettenville," said Mr Ngwane.

Mr Mashaba's spokesperson, Mr Tony Taverna-Turisan, defended his boss saying he welcomes foreigners into the city and believes they can play an important role in growing the economy by creating businesses and providing services.

"At the same time, we will not accept lawlessness in our city and the rule of law must be maintained. We will not retract our views that everyone who is here should be here lawfully," Mr Taverna-Turisan said.