13 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Government Delegation to Visit Troubled Rosettenville

Photo: Vanguard
Some angry residents attack houses of immigrants in Johannesburg (file photo).

A delegation of national and provincial government and police officials will visit Rosettenville on Monday after several houses were torched in an apparent anti-drug and prostitution uprising by the community.

The heavyweight delegation of Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, Provincial Police Commissioner, Deliwe De Lange, and Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba, will also visit Yeoville, Hillbrow and Mayfair.

At least 10 houses suspected to have belonged to drug lords and brothel owners were set alight during a protest in Rosettenville by Saturday night.

Earlier on Saturday, police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at a group of people, saying they were conducting an illegal gathering in the area.

An elderly woman had to be treated by paramedics.

The trouble had been brewing since last Sunday when residents went into houses that some residents suspected of being drug and prostitution businesses.

They carried out furniture and set it alight.

