The first phase of 47 out of 340 workers of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, have left for Dodoma in response to the government's plan to move to the designated capital.

Among those who moved in this phase are the top leaders and chief executives in the ministry, including the Minister, Deputy Minister, Permanent Secretary and Deputy Permanent Secretaries.

Speaking during flagging off of vehicles carrying office equipment, the Ministry's Deputy Permanent Secretary, Dr Juliana Pallangyo, said the selected workers have responded positively. "Many workers are remaining here in Dar es Salaam and we expect to work through e-government without any problems," she noted.

Dr Pallangyo said in Dodoma their offices will be located at Kikuyu Road behind Dodoma Hotel, adding that the offices were enough to accommodate all workers.

The shifting to the designated capital of the ministry's top brass follows the directive by President John Magufuli who ordered on July 25 last year that all government offices must be moved to Dodoma by end of next month. The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has already implemented the directive and moved to Dodoma in September last year.

Other ministries are expected to shift before the February 28 deadline. Dodoma was founded in 1907 by German colonists during construction of the Tanzania central railway line. In 1973, the Tanzanian government announced that the capital would be moved from Dar es Salaam to a more central location to better serve the needs of the people.

In the same year, the government under the leadership of founding father President Julius Nyerere, decided to shift its capital city from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, when it was envisaged that the move would take 10 years, and that the cost could be justified when set against a longterm perspective. But four decades later, the move could not be implemented on various reasons, including poor infrastructure and economic difficulties.