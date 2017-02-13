11 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ministry Joins the Dodoma Bandwagon

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
A panoramic view of Dodoma.
By Hilda Mhagama

The first phase of 47 out of 340 workers of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, have left for Dodoma in response to the government's plan to move to the designated capital.

Among those who moved in this phase are the top leaders and chief executives in the ministry, including the Minister, Deputy Minister, Permanent Secretary and Deputy Permanent Secretaries.

Speaking during flagging off of vehicles carrying office equipment, the Ministry's Deputy Permanent Secretary, Dr Juliana Pallangyo, said the selected workers have responded positively. "Many workers are remaining here in Dar es Salaam and we expect to work through e-government without any problems," she noted.

Dr Pallangyo said in Dodoma their offices will be located at Kikuyu Road behind Dodoma Hotel, adding that the offices were enough to accommodate all workers.

The shifting to the designated capital of the ministry's top brass follows the directive by President John Magufuli who ordered on July 25 last year that all government offices must be moved to Dodoma by end of next month. The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has already implemented the directive and moved to Dodoma in September last year.

Other ministries are expected to shift before the February 28 deadline. Dodoma was founded in 1907 by German colonists during construction of the Tanzania central railway line. In 1973, the Tanzanian government announced that the capital would be moved from Dar es Salaam to a more central location to better serve the needs of the people.

In the same year, the government under the leadership of founding father President Julius Nyerere, decided to shift its capital city from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, when it was envisaged that the move would take 10 years, and that the cost could be justified when set against a longterm perspective. But four decades later, the move could not be implemented on various reasons, including poor infrastructure and economic difficulties.

More on This

300 National Housing Corporation Units On Sale in Dodoma

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has launched the sale of 300 housing units at Iyumbu Satellite Centre in Dodoma… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.