13 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cornered Zim Cop Tries to Swallow Bribe - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

What do you do if you're a traffic cop caught demanding a bribe?

One option may be to try to swallow the cash - though it didn't work for a high-ranking officer in the Zimbabwe capital of Harare, reports say.

The Herald newspaper said the officer in charge of Mbare police station in Harare's oldest township on Wednesday tried to swallow a $60 bribe she'd demanded from a motorist who'd had his car impounded at a roadblock.

Chief Inspector Sigauke - her first name was not given - also allegedly bit a police officer's hand when she realised she'd been trapped, the paper reported. The motorist had alerted other officers before he handed over the money.

Anger is running high at allegations of police corruption, especially at roadblocks. Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri, who has been police chief since the early 1990s, last week denied that a palatial mansion in Harare's Gletwin suburb was his. Not everyone is convinced.

 News24

South Africa

Agriculture Minister, UN Food Organisation to Visit Farms Hit By False Armyworm

The Minister of Agriculture Senzeni Zokwana will visit farms in Limpopo with the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.