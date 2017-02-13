10 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Zambian Foreign Minister Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — Foreign Minister of Zambia, Harry Kalaba arrived in Khartoum, Friday at invitation of Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghanour who received the Zambian counterpart at Khartoum Airport.

Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman, Ambassador Qareb Alla Al-Khidir told SUNA, that the visit aims to seek opportunities of bilateral cooperation in economic, comme4rcial , cultural domains as well as mechanisms of cementing political coordination over various regional and international issues..

The two Ministers will co-chair a sitting of official talks, Saturday at premises of Foreign Ministry over overall issues of development of relations between the two countries in all fields.

