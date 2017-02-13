Sudan: Saraf Omra in North Darfur 'A Haven for Criminals'

Saraf Omra — On Wednesday, the residents of Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur submitted a memorandum to Sudan's Second Vice-President Hasabo Abdelrahman demanding "security and extension of the state's prestige in the province".

They told V-P Abdelrahman, who was visiting Saraf Omra, that "the locality's lack of security has made it a haven for criminals from all over the five states of Darfur."

The memorandum demanded the Presidency to deter and eliminate the criminals, and prohibit the movement of four-wheel-drive vehicles and unlicensed motorcycles. It also demanded that a branch of the Agricultural Bank is opened in the locality, more teachers for both the basic and secondary schools, and provision of social support.

The V-P said that the state Government of North Darfur has had a period of three months to eliminate all the criminals and outlaws from the state, and stressed the need to arrest them and isolate them socially through a joint civil accord.

He stressed that the government will be proceeding with its plan to collect weapons and four-wheel-drive vehicles from private individuals so that they will only remain in the hands of regular forces in Darfur.

He further declared that "February 20 will be the last day for the unlicensed vehicles in the province".