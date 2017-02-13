Nigeria: Unopposed APC Sweeps Yobe's Local Govt Elections

The ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Yobe State was declared winner in all the 17 local government areas where council elections were conducted by the state electoral commission, YOSIEC, on Saturday.

Residents of Yobe State at the weekend filed out to cast their votes in an election where only the ruling APC candidates were contestants.

Before the elections, the deeply weakened opposition political parties in the state, including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lamented the high cost of nomination forms, which they said would not give them fair chance of participating in the polls.

The opposition politicians argued that having been in opposition for a long time, they could not afford the N300,000 cost of purchasing nomination forms for local government chairmanship seat.

Despite the controversy, the Yobe State governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, took credit as the only governor in northeast Nigeria to conduct local government polls for the second time since 2011.

‎Mr. Gaidam had in December 2013 conducted Yobe council polls when he was in the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, with his party also winning with a landslide.

The defunct ANPP had always swept the polls at the local government level since 2003.

Last Saturday's election was as well predicted to be a walkover. And due to the bandwagon nature of politics in Yobe, most of the opposition politicians said they would not waste their resources going into a contest they already knew they would loose.

Declaring the results on Sunday in Damaturu, the state capital, the Executive Chairman of YOSIEC, Muhammad Abdu, said all the APC chairmanship candidates and their deputies were returned winners in the 17 council areas.

He made the declaration citing Section 197 of the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission Law, as well as sub-section 1 paragraph (b) and part two of the third schedule to the 1999 constitution.

Governor Gaidam had in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Abdullahi Bego, hailed the citizens and the electoral body for ensuring smooth conduct of the election.