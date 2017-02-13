13 February 2017

Nigeria: Ex-SSS Official Kidnapped

By Samuel Ogundipe

A former senior official at the State Security Service has been kidnapped.

Mike Ejiofor, who served as a state director with the service, was kidnapped on Sunday in Kogi State, according to initial reports by Sahara Reporters.

Some of his friends later confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES and said efforts are underway to secure his release.

"He was kidnapped truly," a close associate of Mr. Ejiofor said. "But we are making frantic efforts to secure his safe release without further hassles."

"I will get back to you if we have further updates."

The source did not say if Mr. Ejiofor's abductors have made demands.

Mr. Ejiofor has been the chairman of Apex Safety and Security Consultants in Abuja since retiring from service years ago.

